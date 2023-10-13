Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.77 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

