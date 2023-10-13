SingularityNET Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $205.26 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015751 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.11 or 1.00048375 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16630468 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $12,150,286.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.