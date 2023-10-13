Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 2,106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,126.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

