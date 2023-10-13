Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $5.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

