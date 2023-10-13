Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 67,479 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 44,477 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.59 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

