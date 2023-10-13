SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.91. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

