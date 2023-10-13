SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $139.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.20, but opened at $154.27. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 4,864 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

