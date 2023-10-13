Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.86), with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.91).

Sivota Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.81 million and a P/E ratio of -388.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.22.

About Sivota

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.