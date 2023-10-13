SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.