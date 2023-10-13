SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.58 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $7,248,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SMART Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

