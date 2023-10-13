SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for about 14.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 4.20% of SmartFinancial worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 154.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

