Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.06.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,615.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,666 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.