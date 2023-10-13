SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.55.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

