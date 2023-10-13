SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.26 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

