Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Guggenheim

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.