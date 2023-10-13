Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 338.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 164,379 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

