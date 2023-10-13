SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.