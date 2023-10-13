SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $7,861,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 222,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

