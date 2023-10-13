SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 751.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.06. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $155.01.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

