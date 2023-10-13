Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.11.

TSE TOY opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.34. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.143121 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

