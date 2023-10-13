Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.11.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.34. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$46.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.143121 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.