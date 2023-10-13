Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $127,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

