Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 88,585 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sprinklr Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CXM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 463.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.68.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.