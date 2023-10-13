Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 88,585 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 463.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

