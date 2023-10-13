SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.