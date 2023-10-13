SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) versus Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Head to Head Review

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) and SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Vallourec pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. SSAB AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Vallourec pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB AB (publ) pays out -38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SSAB AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallourec and SSAB AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallourec N/A N/A N/A $2.00 5.80 SSAB AB (publ) $12.77 billion 0.46 -$1.08 billion ($0.78) -3.67

Profitability

Vallourec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSAB AB (publ). SSAB AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallourec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vallourec and SSAB AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallourec N/A N/A N/A SSAB AB (publ) -13.39% 20.46% 13.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vallourec and SSAB AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallourec 0 0 0 0 N/A SSAB AB (publ) 1 4 2 0 2.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Vallourec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SSAB AB (publ) beats Vallourec on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas. Its oil and gas market services include assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; repair services for its products and thread tubes inventory management; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, logistics, and service agreements; and tube coating and welding services. The company's power generation market products and services comprise seamless tubes for steam generators. Its industrial market products and services include tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections; tubular solutions for infrastructure construction; tubes and rings to manufacture cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and tubes and axles for automotive manufacturers. The company is also involved in the iron ore production business. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Meudon, France.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. The company markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. Its products are used by customers in the heavy transport, building construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.