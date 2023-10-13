STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE:STAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
