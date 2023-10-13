STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.38 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

