Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.18.

NYSE:SWK opened at $82.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

