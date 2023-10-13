Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$98.27.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STN stock opened at C$89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.08. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$61.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0706522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.