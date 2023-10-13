Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,409,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

