Stephens Initiates Coverage on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Medifast has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Medifast by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 73.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

