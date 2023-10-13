StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

