StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
