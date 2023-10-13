StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

