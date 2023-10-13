StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.