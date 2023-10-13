StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MXC stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
