StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NXGN stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

