StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REED

Reed’s Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.