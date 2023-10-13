StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 18.5 %

SNCR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

