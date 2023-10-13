StockNews.com Downgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Stepan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 13,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

