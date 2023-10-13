StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
LTRPA stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Featured Stories
