StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

LTRPA stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.