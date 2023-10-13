StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

