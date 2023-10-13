StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

