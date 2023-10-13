StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.00. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
