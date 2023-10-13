StockNews.com Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.81 on Tuesday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

