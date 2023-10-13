StockNews.com Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.24) to GBX 1,030 ($12.61) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.57) to GBX 1,210 ($14.81) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 930 ($11.38) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,050.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

