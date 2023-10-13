Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $784.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.