Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.