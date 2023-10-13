Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

