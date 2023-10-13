Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.83

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 25299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

