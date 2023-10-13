Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 0.3 %

SUBCY stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 145.11 and a beta of 1.82. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

