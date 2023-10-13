Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 729,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

