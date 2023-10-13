Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.53

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 64669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Suzano alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Suzano

Suzano Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.19). Suzano had a return on equity of 64.65% and a net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 166.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 152.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.