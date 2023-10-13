Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.11 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $73.11 million and $1.80 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,306,146,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,730,899,378 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

